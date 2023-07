From doctors reattaching a boy's head after a car accident, to footage of massive flames overtaking an Arizona highway, here are the top stories from this week.

1. Doctors reattach boy's head after car accident thanks to 'amazing' surgery

2. Rear-ended tanker carrying 8,600 gallons of gas bursts into flames near Payson, FD says

3. Man gets stuck inside tortoise hole in New River backyard

4. If you bought an A&W soda in the past 7 years, you could get a repayment

5. Man punched over tattoos dies, Brookfield man charged

6. Tennessee soccer coach charged with child rape after restaurant workers looked through lost phone

7. Rare fungal infection leaves Wisconsin woman dead

8. Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed

9. Using your hand to pay? Phoenix area Whole Foods stores are using the technology

10. California woman run over by lawn mower at park; family calls for death investigation