Massive gator interrupts golfers at Stoneybrook course in Sarasota

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
13
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
High Wind Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
High Wind Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Wind Advisory
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County

Massive gator interrupts golfers at Stoneybrook course in Sarasota

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 3:22PM
Pets and Animals
Storyful

Gator on golf course at Sarasota club

Credit: Lisa Reed via Storyful

SARASOTA, Fla. - How do you know when alligator mating season is in full swing in Florida? Ask the FWC – or someone who golfs.

As alligators venture about, looking for their perfect mate, residential areas and outdoor recreation spaces become gator crossing zones. 

Watch: Florida police stop traffic for massive gator crossing

It's the third massive gator sighting within two weeks down in Venice, Florida. This time, the large reptile made its way across the street with the help of police officers.

MORE: Venice police issue warning for pedestrians after another massive gator sighting

Lisa Reed and a group of golfers from the American Singles Golf Association saw a big one sauntering across the fairway at Stoneybrook Golf Club, in Sarasota, April 16. 

Storyful-271548-Huge_Gator_Strolls_Across_Florida_Golf_Course.00_00_06_22.Still001.jpg

Reed started recording and says "Oh my goodness" as the gator walks near their ball. 

Watch: Venice gator with missing leg crawls under truck

A driver in Venice, Florida, captured video of a massive gator that stopped traffic and walked -- while missing a leg -- under the man's truck during its journey across several lanes.

MORE: 'Look at this beast!': Gator with missing foot walks under driver's truck in Venice, shakes it from beneath

 "It’s going for the ball! Look it, look it! Oh my goodness," an excited Reed said.

Storyful-271548-Huge_Gator_Strolls_Across_Florida_Golf_Course.00_00_01_09.Still002.jpg

Credit: Lisa Reed via Storyful