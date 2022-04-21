Massive gator interrupts golfers at Stoneybrook course in Sarasota

How do you know when alligator mating season is in full swing in Florida? Ask the FWC – or someone who golfs.

As alligators venture about, looking for their perfect mate, residential areas and outdoor recreation spaces become gator crossing zones.

Lisa Reed and a group of golfers from the American Singles Golf Association saw a big one sauntering across the fairway at Stoneybrook Golf Club, in Sarasota, April 16.

Reed started recording and says "Oh my goodness" as the gator walks near their ball.

"It’s going for the ball! Look it, look it! Oh my goodness," an excited Reed said.

