Massive weekend fight in Mesa; man dead following home intrusion | Morning News Brief

By
Published  January 19, 2026 11:06am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - Massive weekend fight in Mesa prompted big law enforcement response; man shot and killed during alleged home intrusion incident and more - here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of January 19, 2026.

1. More women looking at explantation

Explantation: More women choosing to remove their breast implants
Explantation: More women choosing to remove their breast implants

"I was battling a lot of sickness. While I'm not a person who believes my implants lead to my sickness, I was just in a mental state of maybe now is the time," said one woman who had breast implants removed.

2. Home intrusion incident results in deadly shooting: PD

Man shot and killed following home intrusion: PD
Man shot and killed following home intrusion: PD

Buckeye Police say a home intrusion incident on the night of Jan. 18 ended in a shooting that left the suspect dead.

3. Overnight stabbing sends 2 to the hospital 

2 hospitalized following overnight stabbing: Phoenix PD
2 hospitalized following overnight stabbing: Phoenix PD

Police say two people were taken to the hospital following a stabbing overnight in west Phoenix. Of the two, one of them suffered injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.

4. Mesa sports event ends with massive fight

About 100 people involved in fight at Arizona Athletic Ground: Mesa PD
About 100 people involved in fight at Arizona Athletic Ground: Mesa PD

Mesa Police say dozens of officers were called to the Arizona Athletic Ground in Mesa on Sunday to stop a fight that involved about 100 people.

5. Special guest announced for Super Bowl

Super Bowl latest: Green Day confirmed as opener
Super Bowl latest: Green Day confirmed as opener

The NFL announced this weekend that Green Day will kick off the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 in a special, new, opening ceremony. Here are the details.

Also, your weather forecast for today

Morning Weather Forecast - 1/19/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 1/19/26

We're expecting cooler temperatures this week, especially when we get closer to the weekend.

Click for your full forecast

