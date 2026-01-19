Massive weekend fight in Mesa; man dead following home intrusion | Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - Massive weekend fight in Mesa prompted big law enforcement response; man shot and killed during alleged home intrusion incident and more - here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of January 19, 2026.
1. More women looking at explantation
"I was battling a lot of sickness. While I'm not a person who believes my implants lead to my sickness, I was just in a mental state of maybe now is the time," said one woman who had breast implants removed.
2. Home intrusion incident results in deadly shooting: PD
Buckeye Police say a home intrusion incident on the night of Jan. 18 ended in a shooting that left the suspect dead.
3. Overnight stabbing sends 2 to the hospital
Police say two people were taken to the hospital following a stabbing overnight in west Phoenix. Of the two, one of them suffered injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.
4. Mesa sports event ends with massive fight
Mesa Police say dozens of officers were called to the Arizona Athletic Ground in Mesa on Sunday to stop a fight that involved about 100 people.
5. Special guest announced for Super Bowl
The NFL announced this weekend that Green Day will kick off the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 in a special, new, opening ceremony. Here are the details.
Also, your weather forecast for today
We're expecting cooler temperatures this week, especially when we get closer to the weekend.
