Massive weekend fight in Mesa; man dead following home intrusion | Morning News Brief

article

Massive weekend fight in Mesa prompted big law enforcement response; man shot and killed during alleged home intrusion incident and more - here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of January 19, 2026.

1. More women looking at explantation

Featured article

2. Home intrusion incident results in deadly shooting: PD

Featured article

3. Overnight stabbing sends 2 to the hospital

Featured article

4. Mesa sports event ends with massive fight

Featured article

5. Special guest announced for Super Bowl

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for today

Click for your full forecast