Arizona weather forecast: Warmer temperatures still expected today; but changes are coming

The Brief A high of 75°F is expected for the Valley today and on Tuesday. A change in weather pattern could bring rain to the state later this week. The impact of that change remains uncertain at this time.



The weekend was beautiful and warmer than normal, but things are about to change this week.

Today:

According to forecasters with the National Weather Service, Phoenix could see a high of 75°F on Monday.

Tomorrow and Wednesday:

NWS forecasters say temperatures should remain in the range of 73°F to 79°F for Tuesday, before dropping to a range of 71°F to 76°F on Wednesday.

Later This Week:

"The weather pattern is expected to become more unsettled late this week into the weekend," read a portion of NWS's forecast.

NWS forecasters say it is still not certain at this time how the new weather pattern could affect the state. One scenario could bring better precipitation chances, along with potentially lower than normal temperatures that could last for a few days. Another scenario, meanwhile, could bring lower precipitation chances, and less of a cooldown.

