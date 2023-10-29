Matthew Perry found dead; D-backs bet pays off handsomely; the Alicia Navarro case: this week's top stories

Maine mass shooting; body found in Phoenix | Crime Files
Here are the top crime stories from Oct. 22-28. They include the tragic story of a shooting in Maine that left nearly 20 people dead and more than a dozen others hurt. More stories include crime around the Phoenix area.
This week's top stories include the tragic report of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry being found dead, Matthew McConaughey being granted a five-year restraining order and an Arizona man's bet on the Diamondbacks paying off handsomely.
1. Matthew McConaughey granted five-year restraining order against woman claiming to be his 'common law wife'
Matthew McConaughey first filed for the restraining order on September 28, claiming the woman had been sending 'unhinged letters' since April 2022.
2. World Series: Arizona man's bet on the Diamondbacks pays off handsomely
Scott Powell is a lifelong fan of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and a bet he made in June that the D-backs will play against the Texas Rangers in the World Series has paid off quite nicely.
3. Matthew Perry, star of 'Friends,' dies after apparent drowning, TMZ reports
Matthew Perry, renowned for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV series "Friends," has tragically passed away at the age of 54.
4. Man connected to Alicia Navarro arrested on child sex abuse charges
Investigators say "child sex abuse material" was found on Edmund Davis' cell phone. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
5. Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Peoria: police
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead on Wednesday in a Peoria neighborhood.
6. Dead man found in Phoenix leads to police investigation
A dead man was found in Phoenix Sunday morning and police are investigating what could've led up to his death.
7. 2023 World Series schedule: When and where you can watch the Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks are going to the World Series!
8. Blaze Thibaudeau: Missing AZ teen found; docs state he was linked to family of 'chosen' doomsday messengers
Gilbert Police officials say a teen once believed to have been taken out of state by his mother has been found.
9. Body of missing woman found near Mohave County hiking trial
The body of a missing person was found near a hiking trail north of Lake Havasu City.
10. Massive fire breaks out in downtown Phoenix
A massive fire broke out in downtown Phoenix Saturday afternoon sending a huge plume of smoke into the air seen across the Phoenix area.