McDonald's Double Big Mac coming soon to US restaurants

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated January 10, 2024 12:14PM
Food and Drink
FOX 11

Double Big Mac coming to McDonald's

The meaty burger will be available at all restaurants nationwide for a limited-time only starting Jan. 24.

LOS ANGELES - Mark your calendars, folks.

The Double Big Mac is coming soon to a McDonald's near you.

The meaty burger will be available at all restaurants nationwide for a limited-time only starting Jan. 24, the company announced Tuesday. 

McDonald's describes its newest menu item as "double the fun," complete with four 100% all-beef patties and even more Big Mac sauce. 

Untitled-design-5.jpg

McDonald's is launching its newest menu item, the Double Big Mac, at all US restaurants on Jan. 24. / McDonald's

The burger is topped off with pickles, lettuce, onions, and American cheese, all sandwiched between a sesame seed bun. 

Last year, the fast food chain announced it would be making changes to its classic hamburger, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, McDouble burger and Big Mac sandwiches. 

SUGGESTED:

Those burger changes began rolling out shortly after the announcement at its West Coast restaurants.

"We can do it quick, fast and safe, but it doesn’t necessarily taste great. So, we want to incorporate quality into where we’re at," Chris Young, McDonald’s senior director of global menu strategy, told The Wall Street Journal.