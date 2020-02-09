MCSO: 2 injured after car crashed into Fountain Hills home
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car crashed into a Fountain Hills home.
Deputies responded to a vehicle accident call at a home near East Palisades and Lago Boulevards on Sunday morning.
MCSO says a car hit the back of another car, lost control and crashed into the garage of the home. Both occupants of the car, a man and a woman, were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.