MCSO: 2 injured after car crashed into Fountain Hills home

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car crashed into a Fountain Hills home.

Deputies responded to a vehicle accident call at a home near East Palisades and Lago Boulevards on Sunday morning.

MCSO says a car hit the back of another car, lost control and crashed into the garage of the home. Both occupants of the car, a man and a woman, were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.