MCSO: 2 seriously hurt following head-on crash in Queen Creek

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say four people were taken to the hospital following a head-on crash in Queen Creek Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the crash happened in the area of Queen Creek and Signal Butte Roads. Deputies were called to the scene at around 4:41 p.m., and when they arrived, they found two cars that collided head-on.

Of the four people taken to the hospital, officials say two of them suffered life-threatening injuries. The other two were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Detectives say it is not known at this time if speed or impairment are factors in the crash.