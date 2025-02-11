MCSO: 5 arrested for allegedly trafficking guns, drugs on social media

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Luis Acevedo Machorro

The Brief Five people were arrested after the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said they were involved in selling drugs and guns on social media. While the suspects were being arrested, investigators reportedly found drugs, including 2,000 fentanyl pills.



Five suspects were arrested after they allegedly used social media to traffic guns and drugs, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

In a Feb. 10 news release, the sheriff's office said investigators Valley-wide were able to identify and arrest five suspects accused of advertising fully-automatic machine guns online.

"During the arrest, in addition to the weapons, dangerous substances including 2,000 fentanyl pills, small quantities of cocaine, MDMA, and methamphetamines were confiscated," the sheriff's office said.

They were allegedly trafficking those drugs as well.

The suspects were identified as Luis Acevedo Machorro, Marcos Acevedo Machorro, Jennifer Rojas Madrigal, Andres Acevedo Dominguez and Jesus Garcia Barrales.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Big picture view:

"The Maricopa County Drug Suppression Taskforce (MCDST) is a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) initiative which is a taskforce comprised of several Law Enforcement agencies including, MCSO, Buckeye Police, Tempe Police, Mesa Police, Surprise Police, Casa Grande Police, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the Arizona Department of Corrections, and the DEA. Task Force investigations are focused on the disruption and dismantling of mid-to-high

drug trafficking organizations throughout the state," the news release said.

What's next:

The investigation into this case is ongoing. MCSO says more charges could be coming.