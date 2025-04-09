MCSO announces arrest in major animal abuse case in Gila Bend

The Brief The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it made an arrest in a major animal abuse case on April 9. MCSO is holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on the case.



The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a major case of animal abuse out of Gila Bend, and will be giving more information at a Wednesday press conference.

What we know:

"The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a press conference this afternoon to discuss a case involving MCSO Animal Crimes. Detectives found seven puppies, eleven adult dogs and the remains of three dead dogs, one of the dead dogs had decayed to skull and bones in a property in Gila Bend. The suspects was arrested hours ago after he had been evading MCSO detectives," said MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez on April 9.

Gila Bend is about an hour and a half from Phoenix.

This story will be updated following the 3:30 p.m. press conference.