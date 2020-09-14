MCSO: Dump truck driver seriously injured after losing brakes, colliding into three cars

The driver of a dump truck in Maricopa County was seriously injured after colliding into three other cars when he lost the brakes on his truck, the sheriff's office says Sept. 14.

It happened near Bartlett Lake Monday night when the man crashed into three other cars. He was seriously injured and the others are OK.

He is being airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, and although his injuries are serious, his condition isn't known yet.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.