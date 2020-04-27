MCSO: Familial DNA analysis leads to arrest in 2016 murder of woman in West Valley

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say DNA evidence has led to the arrest of a man, in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old woman in the West Valley in 2016.

According to a statement released Monday, 60-year-old Tony Tyrone Reed was arrested on April 24, after his DNA profile matched DNA recovered from Sabrina Rollins.

Rollins' body, according to investigators, was found in the area of 107th and Southern Avenues on November 9, 2016. Rollins was released from the Lower Buckeye Jail less than two days before her body was discovered.

Officials say Rollins died from a gunshot wound, and a male DNA profile was developed from a sexual assault kit that was sent to the DPS Crime Lab. A familial DNA analysis was conducted in April 2019, which led detectives to Reed in November 2019.

Investigators say a search warrant to obtain DNA sample from Reed was executed, and he was later identified as a suspect in Rollins' murder.