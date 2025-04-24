MCSO K-9 Max recovers after being exposed to fentanyl

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

The Brief MCSO K-9 Max was exposed to fentanyl on April 23 after alerting deputies that the drug was reportedly on an inmate. K-9 Max was treated with Narcan and has already made a full recovery.



A K-9 with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office made a full recovery after being exposed to fentanyl during a search in one of the jails on Wednesday.

What we know:

The sheriff's office said in an X post, formerly Twitter, that K-9 Max alerted to one of the inmates having fentanyl.

"Shortly after, Max began showing signs of exposure and significant medical distress," MCSO said. His handler and Detention staff acted quickly, rushing him to a nearby animal hospital where he was treated with Narcan and closely monitored."

A day later, he made a full recovery and will soon get back to work.

"His strength—and his handler’s quick response—are nothing short of heroic," MCSO said.

Related article

What we don't know:

MCSO didn't release any information about the inmate who had the drugs, the amount of fentanyl the inmate had, or which jail the incident happened in.