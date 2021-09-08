MCSO: Missing Waddell man found safe

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a man who was last seen in the far West Valley has been found safe.

According to a statement, staff members at a group home in Waddell discovered that 31-year-old Ian Lawrence Paul's window was open, and him missing at around 6:00 a.m. on Sept. 8. The group home is located in an area west of Olive Avenue and Citrus Road.

"Family or friends have not seen or heard from Ian, and it is unknown on his possible whereabouts at this time," read a portion of the statement. "Ian has been medically diagnosed as Autistic, and according to family, has the social skills of a 10-year-old."

Early Friday morning, MCSO said Paul was "located and is OK."

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters