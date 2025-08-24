MCSO seeks driver in deadly Tonto National Forest hit-and-run

article

The Brief The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Tonto National Forest. At around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 24, a silver or gray car, likely an SUV, hit and killed a pedestrian near the Lower Sycamore Creek area before fleeing.



The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office needs help finding the suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the Tonto National Forest.

What we know:

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 24 near the Lower Sycamore Creek area.

MCSO says an unknown silver or gray car, possibly an SUV, sideswiped a parked car and hit a pedestrian, killing them. The driver reportedly fled the scene.

Investigators say evidence suggests the suspect's car should have damage to the front right side of the car, and possibly the front bumper, grill, undercarriage and hood.

The sheriff's office wasn't able to provide any pictures or videos of the crash site.

Map of the area where the hit-and-run happened

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-TIPS (8477), and reference report no. IR25-021209.