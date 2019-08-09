Expand / Collapse search

MCSO: Suspect arrested after barricading himself in Guadalupe home following shooting

Published 
Updated 15 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

GUADALUPE, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has been arrested after barricading himself inside a home following a shooting. 

The shooting happened near Interstate 10 and Baseline Road in Guadalupe. 

MCSO says a woman was shot by a man and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man then barricaded himself in a nearby home.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody by the MCSO SWAT team

Deputies had to evacuate residents near the incident as a precaution. Avoid the area. 