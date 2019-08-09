MCSO: Suspect arrested after barricading himself in Guadalupe home following shooting
GUADALUPE, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has been arrested after barricading himself inside a home following a shooting.
The shooting happened near Interstate 10 and Baseline Road in Guadalupe.
MCSO says a woman was shot by a man and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man then barricaded himself in a nearby home.
The suspect was eventually taken into custody by the MCSO SWAT team
Deputies had to evacuate residents near the incident as a precaution. Avoid the area.