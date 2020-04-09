MCSO: Swim coach accused of having sex with teen girl

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a 43-year-old man is accused of having sexual relationships with a teen girl.

According to a statement released Thursday, Nathan Moore was arrested on April 3, following an investigation that began in March.

Investigators say on March 19, they learned that a female had recently disclosed that she had been in a sexual relationship with Moore, who coached a swim team that the woman was once a part of. It was the alleged victim's parents who reported the accusations to authorities.

The relationship, according to officials with MCSO, began when the alleged victim was 15, and ended when she was 17.

Detectives say they later learned that Moore was known to have coached at local gyms, high schools, community centers, and aquatic centers. They also believe there may be additional victims within Maricopa County.

Moore, according to investigators, is being held on a $100,000 bond. Meanwhile, anyone with information should call the MCSO Special Victims Unit at (602) 876-1011.