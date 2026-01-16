Measles: Maricopa County warns of potential exposure in the East Valley

article

The Brief Maricopa County health officials have confirmed a measles exposure incident in Gilbert. The exposure happened at Hale Theater. "People should watch for symptoms through January 30, 2026," officials wrote.



Officials with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health say they have confirmed a measles exposure incident in the East Valley.

What we know:

According to a statement, the exposure involved a person who does not live in Maricopa County. It happened at Hale Theatre on the following dates:

Jan. 5, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Jan. 6, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Jan. 7, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Jan. 8, from 3:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Jan. 9, from 3:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

"People should watch for symptoms through January 30, 2026," read a portion of MCDPH's statement.

The announcement came just one day after MCDPH announced the first measles case in the county for 2026.

Why you should care:

Health officials say measles "spreads through direct contact with an infected person or through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes."

What To Look Out For:

Experts say measles symptoms typically appear about seven to 14 days after exposure, and can include a high fever as high as 105.8°F, along with cough, runny nose, diarrhea, red, watery eyes, and a full-body rash that normally starts a few days after the fever.

"Measles can cause serious illness and death, especially in young children, pregnant women, and people with depressed immune systems," read a portion of the statement.

Area where the exposure took place