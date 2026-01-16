Expand / Collapse search

Measles: Maricopa County warns of potential exposure in the East Valley

Updated  January 16, 2026 12:58pm MST
    • Maricopa County health officials have confirmed a measles exposure incident in Gilbert.
    • The exposure happened at Hale Theater.
    • "People should watch for symptoms through January 30, 2026," officials wrote.

GILBERT, Ariz. - Officials with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health say they have confirmed a measles exposure incident in the East Valley.

What we know:

According to a statement, the exposure involved a person who does not live in Maricopa County. It happened at Hale Theatre on the following dates:

  • Jan. 5, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 6, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 7, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 8, from 3:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 9, from 3:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

"People should watch for symptoms through January 30, 2026," read a portion of MCDPH's statement.

The announcement came just one day after MCDPH announced the first measles case in the county for 2026.

Why you should care:

Health officials say measles "spreads through direct contact with an infected person or through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes."

What To Look Out For:

Experts say measles symptoms typically appear about seven to 14 days after exposure, and can include a high fever as high as 105.8°F, along with cough, runny nose, diarrhea, red, watery eyes, and a full-body rash that normally starts a few days after the fever.

"Measles can cause serious illness and death, especially in young children, pregnant women, and people with depressed immune systems," read a portion of the statement.

Area where the exposure took place

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

