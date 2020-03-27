Medical school in Arizona offering early graduation amid coronavirus pandemic

Officials with the University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix announced they will offer early graduation for qualified fourth-year students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released Friday, officials say the medical school will work with them to accelerate their graduation, and requests to graduate before the regularly scheduled day of May 11 will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Officials say a committee will meet on April 6 to consider the requests. The newly-conferred MDs could begin work in a clinical setting by mid-April.

According to the statement, about 90 students are expected to graduate in the class of 2020, and more than half of them have completed their requirements, potentially meaning 50 people could begin service by mid-April.

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

