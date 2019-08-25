Meghan McCain marks one-year anniversary of father John McCain's death

article

Meghan McCain marked one year since the death of her beloved father, Sen. John McCain(R-Ariz.) in August 2018.

‪"Last year tomorrow, August 25th was the worst day of my life. I lost my hero," "The View" co-host tweeted with a photo of her and her father's hands. "I miss my father every single day, I will for the rest of my life. Grief is omnipresent and relentless. For every single person who has sent prayers, love & support to my family, we are truly grateful."

Meghan, 34, then announced she would be off social media for the next several days.

"On this anniversary until his birthday after the 29th I am going to take a break from social media for reflection," she wrote. "The memory of my father's life continues to guide me today, as it always will. Remember to cherish your loved ones and be grateful for every moment you have with them. I still can’t believe my heart didn’t stop when yours did Dad..."

In April, Meghan revealed she hadn't been home to Arizona since her father's death, captioning an Instagram video, “241 days. I made you teach Ben how to grill your dry ribs because I knew at some point you wouldn’t be able to. I miss you every. single. day. I still can’t go back home to Arizona.”

Sen. John McCain died in August 2018 after stopping treatment for brain cancer.

The 2008 Republican presidential nominee was 81.

