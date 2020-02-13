Memorial ceremony honors City of Phoenix employees who lost their lives

Three devoted city employees who died during their time serving the City of Phoenix were remembered today as they join the other 83 city workers who died in the line of duty.

Phoenix firefighters Richard Telles and Brian Beck Jr. died in their fight against cancer.

Phoenix firefighters Brian Beck Jr (left) and Richard Telles

"It's very rare for us. This is the first time we've ever had two Phoenix firefighters that have ever been involved in this employee memorial, so it was a great loss to us," Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said.

And Paul Rutherford, a Phoenix police officer who died in a crash after being hit by a passing vehicle.

"Paul Rutherford was a good, honorable man who throughout his law enforcement career, upheld the highest values of the Phoenix Police Department," Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

Gone, but not forgotten.

The city's three heroes now join the others at Wesley Bolin Plaza.