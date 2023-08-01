Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
2
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Video: Burglary suspect armed with machete tries to avoid police by hiding in homeless camp

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:42PM
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

Machete-wielding man arrested in Atlanta

New police body cam video shows an encounter between Atlanta police and man wielding a machete.

ATLANTA - A suspect wanted for a burglary attempt is sitting behind bars after leading police on a chase with a machete in hand.

Officials said the man was accused of trying to break into a building on Memorial Drive SE around 5:08 p.m. July 28. A witness told police the suspect was on the run.

Untitled-design-2023-08-01T150958.601.jpg

A suspect wanted for a burglary attempt is sitting behind bars after leading police on a chase with a machete in-hand.

The entire exchange was captured on body camera footage.

As the officer closed in on him, he claimed he realized the suspect was carrying a machete and tried to deploy his taser. It failed.

The chase continued into a homeless encampment, where the suspect tried to hide in a tent.

Untitled-design-2023-08-01T150944.833.jpg

A suspect wanted for a burglary attempt is sitting behind bars after leading police on a chase with a machete in-hand.

The man eventually surrendered and was charged with loitering or prowling, and obstruction of an officer.

He remains in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.