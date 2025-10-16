Mesa Community College finds no Title IX, Title VI violations in director misconduct probe

The Brief An investigation into allegations that the Mesa Community College drama director encouraged female students to undress found no violations of federal Title IX or Title VI anti-discrimination laws. The director remains employed by the college while a separate personnel investigation by the Human Resources Department is still underway.



An investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against the drama department director at Mesa Community College found no violations of Title IX or Title VI.

Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any education program or activity, while Title VI prohibits discrimination based on race or ethnicity.

The backstory:

The director was accused of encouraging three female students to undress in front of their peers, with one student reportedly stripping completely naked. Several students stated they reported the incidents to administrators, but others expressed fear of retaliation.

The finding of no Title IX or Title VI violations does not conclude the matter.

What we know:

A separate personnel investigation is still underway by Mesa Community College's Human Resources Department.

As of now, the director remains employed by the college.