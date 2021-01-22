Mesa could adopt anti-discrimination ordinance with specific LGBTQ+ protections

The City of Mesa could soon be joining the list of Valley cities with an anti-discrimination ordinance in place.

The city's mayor, John Giles, says its on the list of his top priorities.

"It’s been clear to me for the last few years that this is the right thing to do," said Mayor Giles.

Mesa's city council is meeting with the City Attorney, looking at the language of the ordinance that will soon be proposed at an upcoming council meeting.

"The idea that constitutional rights somehow only apply to certain people, it just seems wrong," said Mayor Giles.

Mayor Giles says this ordinance will protect people and make it clear that the city of mesa is welcoming, diverse, and inclusive.

The anti-discrimination ordinance will also include protections that are specific to the LGBTQ+ community.

"It protects employment and housing and something called public accommodation. Public accommodation means the ability to engage in business, to be treated the same as other people in a business context, that they have not been a protected class when it comes to employment and housing, and some of the things that we all take for granted so specifically. This would clarify and add LGBTQ to the list of protected classes," aid Mayor Giles.

Mayor Giles says this ordinance will be a major step forward for the East Valley city.

"These types of ordinances have been very well received and are important in the business community, in the hospitality industry for folks when we’re trying to attract new businesses to Mesa, or attract conventions or travelers," said Mayor Giles. "It’s so folks know that we are a diverse, inclusive, compassionate and welcoming community that values constitutionally protected civil rights."

As far as a timelinr, yhis will take place at a city council meeting in the next month or so. There will be public comment and input prior to a vote. This could become an official ordinance in a few months.

