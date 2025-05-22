Mesa deadly double shooting: Multiple suspects in custody

The Brief A shooting on May 21 near the U.S. 60 and Val Vista Drive left one person dead and another injured. The person who died was not identified. Police say they detained multiple suspects at multiple locations.



Police say they have detained multiple suspects after a double shooting at a Mesa apartment complex left one person dead and another injured.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on May 21 near the U.S. 60 and Val Vista Drive.

Mesa Police say officers responded to the scene and found two people with gunshot wounds. One of the victims died at the scene. The other victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple suspects in custody

Police say they detained multiple suspects at multiple locations.

"At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident," police said.

What we don't know:

No identities have been released. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened