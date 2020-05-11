Mesa Dutch Bros employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at a Dutch Bros location in Mesa has tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said Sunday.

According to a news release, an employee at the Dutch Bros location near Gilbert and McKellips Roads tested positive for COVID-19 on May 10.

The employee has been advised to self-isolate for seven days.

Prior to receiving the positive test, the employee worked morning shifts on April 19, April 25-26, May 3, and May 9.

The employee worked mid-day shifts on April 26, April 29, May 1, May 3, May 6, and May 8. The employee also worked night shifts on April 20-21, April 28, April 30, May 5, and May 7.

Dutch Bros says they've identified employees who have had direct contact with the affected employee and those employees are in self-isolation.

The Gilbert and McKellips location has temporarily closed so it can undergo a deep cleaning.

Dutch Bros says it has taken the following steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19:

Enforced increased hand-washing and sanitizing

Temporarily suspended the use of personal mugs at the drive-thru

Temporarily closed walk-ins and walk-ups

Instituted a cashless payment system

Instituted the use of face masks in accordance with CDC recommendations

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to reach out to communitywellness@dutchbros.com.

