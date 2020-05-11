Mesa Dutch Bros employee tests positive for COVID-19
MESA, Ariz. - An employee at a Dutch Bros location in Mesa has tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said Sunday.
According to a news release, an employee at the Dutch Bros location near Gilbert and McKellips Roads tested positive for COVID-19 on May 10.
The employee has been advised to self-isolate for seven days.
Prior to receiving the positive test, the employee worked morning shifts on April 19, April 25-26, May 3, and May 9.
The employee worked mid-day shifts on April 26, April 29, May 1, May 3, May 6, and May 8. The employee also worked night shifts on April 20-21, April 28, April 30, May 5, and May 7.
Dutch Bros says they've identified employees who have had direct contact with the affected employee and those employees are in self-isolation.
The Gilbert and McKellips location has temporarily closed so it can undergo a deep cleaning.
Dutch Bros says it has taken the following steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19:
- Enforced increased hand-washing and sanitizing
- Temporarily suspended the use of personal mugs at the drive-thru
- Temporarily closed walk-ins and walk-ups
- Instituted a cashless payment system
- Instituted the use of face masks in accordance with CDC recommendations
Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to reach out to communitywellness@dutchbros.com.
