Mesa family recovering after violent home invasion

An update tonight on the vicious attack at a Mesa apartment complex where a woman and her two daughters were stabbed in their sleep by a complete stranger.

The family tells us that the mother remains in the hospital, but her two teenage girls are back home.

The mother isn't even out of the hospital yet, but she’s already planning to move. Understandably, she doesn’t feel safe there anymore.

Her brother and sister, who are already starting to move the family out bit by bit, are learning new details about the attack itself.

The backstory:

The attack happened at a Mesa apartment complex at 4:30 on September 17 near Dobson and Broadway roads. A stranger, armed with a serrated knife, entered the home.

The mother, Jackie, described the awful attack on her GoFundMe page. A man climbed on top of her 16-year-old daughter and began stabbing her in the neck and hand. The mom rushed in to help, holding a hammer, but she was stabbed in the face, arms, and legs. Then she says she was beaten with an Xbox gaming console and kicked over and over.

At some point, her 18-year-old daughter was stabbed in the neck. Jackie says she decided to play dead, and the attacker finally left. A 10-year-old boy was not injured.

What they're saying:

We caught up with the mother’s brother and sister on September 19.

"It’s absolutely insane that anyone would do anything like this to anybody, especially my very wonderful, kind family," said Jessie.

"Everyone is safe, everyone is physically gonna be OK, so next is just working on that, you know, the mental trauma of everything," said Josh, the victim's brother.

"My sister is a hero. She was a fierce mama bear and did what she had to do," said Jessie.

Jackie's brother, Josh said, "All the donations have been amazing.. all the support from everybody we've heard from. It's so appreciated."

What's next:

After a savage random attack by a complete stranger, the physical scars are starting to heal, but the emotional scars will likely take longer.

The suspect, 22-year-old Lowell Tucker Dorn, is facing three second-degree murder charges. He admitted to authorities that he did it while high on marijuana and PCP, and had dealt with mental health issues and thoughts of harming people before.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe was created to help the family with medical and moving expenses.

