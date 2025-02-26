Mesa Fire officials and Medical recognize good Samaritans who rescued woman from burning car along US 60

The Brief Mesa Fire & Medical Department honored two people for helping to rescue a woman from her burning car on Feb. 18. The crash happened on US 60, near Greenfield. The rescue was captured on video.



Two people who helped save a woman from a burning car along U.S. 60 on Feb. 18 were recognized for their lifesaving deed on Feb. 26.

What we know:

The two people, Chandler Police officer Brian Larison and Peoria firefighter Asa Paguia, were presented with certificates at an appreciation recognition event that took place in Mesa on the morning of Feb. 26. at Mesa Fire Chief Mary Cameli was at the event as well.

Rescue captured on video

The backstory:

The crash that prompted the rescue happened near US 60 and Greenfield at around 7 a.m. on Feb. 18. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a cement mixer rear-ended the pickup truck, causing it to catch fire.

Following the crash, Larison and Paguia broke the truck's window, and pulled the woman, identified as Aymee Ruiz, to safety.

"She clung to me on the side of the road and I just held her. I just told her I had her," Paguia said, following a reunion between Paguia, Larison and Ruiz coin Feb. 20.

"It was already scary enough being trapped there," Ruiz recounted. "I really didn't think I was going to make it out."

Chandler Police say the cement truck driver, a 42-year-old Arizona City man, was cited for failing to control the vehicle to avoid a collision.