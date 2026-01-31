Mesa junior high student detained during ICE protest after throwing water bottle at officer

The Brief A student from Poston Junior High was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after video captured her throwing a water bottle at a Mesa police officer's head. The incident occurred Friday during a walkout where students across the Valley marched to protest federal immigration enforcement (ICE) tactics. The video of the encounter shows the student being forced to the ground and handcuffed by several officers near Lindsay Road and University Drive.



A video of a student protester being handcuffed during a school walkout is gaining a lot of attention online.

What we know:

On Jan. 30, Mesa Police shared a video on Facebook of a girl being taken down during a walkout that began at Poston Junior High School. Officers were managing traffic as students walked in the road.

The video, timestamped at 1:28 p.m., shows an officer on a motorcycle, bypassing the protesters on the side of street near Lindsay Road and University Drive. The girl can be seen in the shot, throwing a water bottle at the back of another officer's head, who was on a marked motorcycle.

That's when the officer grabs her and leads her to the ground, before several others jump in, placing the handcuffs around her wrist, as she kicks and screams.

Mesa Police said the girl was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

Dig deeper:

Another student from the school was arrested for throwing items, but he has since been released. Police said that student will be referred to the juvenile court sytstem.

What they're saying:

"We support the right of individuals to peacefully and lawfully express their views. At the same time, we will not tolerate criminal behavior, violence, or actions that place people or property at risk," Mesa Police said in the post on Facebook. "This is an example of what will not be tolerated. If you choose to assault anyone, including an officer, be prepared for the consequences that follow."

What we don't know:

Police did not release her identity.

What's next:

FOX 10 has reached out to Mesa Police for additional information.

Map of the area of the incident.