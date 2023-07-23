Expand / Collapse search
Mesa man sexually harassed woman in parking lot, led officers on chase: PD

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - A Mesa man has been accused of sexually harassing a woman in a parking lot and loading police on a chase earlier this week.

Isaiah Parson, 27, reportedly pulled up to the woman near Baseline and Signal Butte roads at about 10:45 p.m. on July 18.

Court documents say he exposed himself and pleasured himself before driving away.

Police tried to pull him over, but he reportedly led them on a chase that ended with him crashing into another vehicle.

Parson jumped out and was caught after a pursuit on foot. He was treated for injuries he received during the chase.

