Mesa officers find fentanyl, malnourished dogs inside man's car: police

A man is accused of animal cruelty after police say they found fentanyl and three malnourished dogs inside his car at a Mesa apartment complex.

According to court documents, officers were called on Dec. 21 to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road after the property manager called police to check on a man who was asleep inside a car.

Once at the scene, officers removed the man from the vehicle and found 47 blue M30 fentanyl pills. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Michael Bowser Jr., allegedly told police he had an opiate addiction and that the fentanyl pills were for "his personal use." Other items of drug paraphernalia were also found inside the car.

Michael Bowser Jr.

Also inside the car were three dogs who were "crammed into the backseat."

"All dogs looked malnourished and there was no food or water readily accessible for the dogs to eat," read a portion of the court documents.

Bowser Jr. allegedly admitted that fentanyl had been smoked inside the car with the dogs present.

An animal control officer responded to the scene to assist with the dogs.

Bowser Jr. was arrested and is accused of multiple charges, including animal cruelty and drug possession.