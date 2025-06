No officers hurt in Mesa police shooting; suspects in custody

article

The Brief A shooting involving Mesa Police broke out on June 12 near Broadway and Sossaman roads. No officers were hurt, and the department says the suspects were taken into custody.



The Mesa Police Department says no officers were hurt in a Thursday night police shooting, and the suspects were taken into custody.

It happened on June 12 in a residential neighborhood near Broadway and Sossaman roads.

SkyFOX flew over the scene, and we saw a truck with a shattered windshield, crime scene tape strewn around at least one home and several investigators on the residential road.

We're working to learn more about what's going on. Stay with us for updates.