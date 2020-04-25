Mesa police locate missing endangered adult

article

Mesa police say they located the 33-year-old missing endangered adult who was last seen on April 24.

He returned home safely on April 25.

According to Mesa police, Ryan Weeks was last seen leaving an adult group home he lives in and has not returned.

Weeks is most on foot and his cell phone was last pinged near 2500 N 64th Street Saturday morning.

Weeks suffers from schizo-effective and bipolar disorder, and his family and case worker are concerned for his safety. He also has not been taking his medication, which can cause his behavior to become erratic.

He is 5'9", 175 pounds, and was last seen wearing a jacket and gray shorts.