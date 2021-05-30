Mesa Police searching for man who disappeared following morning walk

article

Mesa Police officials are asking for the public's help as they search for a 76-year-old man who was last seen on May 30.

According to officials, Mark Todd was last seen at 8:00 a.m., when he left his home near Thomas Road and Power Road for a morning walk, and has not been seen or heard from since.

"Family is concerned for his welfare since he has been diagnosed with Dementia, Bipolar Disorder and has various heart conditions," read a portion of a statement released by Mesa Police.

Todd is described as a white man, 5'9" tall, weighing 175 lbs, with brown hair, blue eyes. He was last ween wearing a black shirt, black shorts, athletic-style shoes, a full-brim sun hat and possibly sunglasses.

Anyone with information should contact Mesa Police.

