Mesa Police searching for missing 89-year-old man

Mesa Police officials are asking for the public's help as they search for an 89-year-old man who was last seen at around noontime.

According to information released by police Tuesday night, Allan Johansson was last seen leaving his home in the area of Baseline and Sossaman Roads. He left the area while driving a red 2010 four-door Ford Escape with Illinois license plate number ECJ71.

Johansson is described by Mesa Police as a white man, 5'8" tall, weighing 160 lbs, with grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top and blue shorts. Family members are reportedly concerned because Johansson has dementia.

Anyone with information should contact Mesa Police.