Mesa school evacuated due to nearby hazmat incident

Published  June 6, 2024 9:57am MST
MESA, Ariz. - A Mesa school was evacuated on Thursday due to a nearby hazmat situation.

The incident happened on June 6 at the Brimhall Aquatic Center. Franklin Academy at Brimhall was evacuated as a result, Mesa Public Schools said.

Twenty-eight students were on campus during the incident.

"Summer school had not started for the day and was canceled for today," the district said in a statement. "Buses on their way to summer school were routed to Madison Elementary for their families to pick up their students."

FOX 10 has reached out to Mesa Fire & Medical for more details on the hazmat incident.

