Mesa woman collecting school supplies for students in need

A new school year is getting started, and one Mesa woman has taken it upon herself to collect thousands of school supplies for students in need.

"Get a couple scissors, some erasers, locks, highlighters," said Stephanie Strobel, as she packs up school supplies.

Thousands of items fill her entire living room. There's no place to sit, nor is there room to stand.

"We are running out of room," said Strobel.

The supplies are all thanks to donations from her Mesa community.

"The community is very giving. All you have to do is ask, and people will respond," said Strobel.

Strobel is a real estate agent with Strobel Homes International & Keller Williams Integrity First, and they decided to put out thousands of bags on people’s door steps, with the hopes to collect first-day essentials for McKinney Vento, a program that serves homeless children.

"I believe they all need to feel worthy and need to believe they are as important as anyone else, so this is one way to do it," said Strobel.

Strobel was a teacher for 15 years, and knows the importance of having these items to start the school year. She hopes with just this small act, it helps the kids who may be struggling in the community to achieve their dreams.

"I am just expecting they will do incredible things with it, and just support them in what they want to do with their lives," said Strobel.

School supply donation in Mesa

Call: +1 (480) 234-6360

