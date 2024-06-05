Expand / Collapse search
Mexico earthquake felt in Arizona

Updated  June 5, 2024 7:59am MST
yuma earthquake usgs june 5 article

Yuma residents may have felt an earthquake that hit northern Mexico on June 5. (USGS)

YUMA, Ariz. - A 4.6 magnitude earthquake that was detected early Wednesday morning in Mexico may have been felt in southwestern Arizona.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake happened just before 5 a.m. on June 5 south of Mexicali in Baja California.

According to the agency's shakemap, residents near Yuma may have felt the earthquake. In May, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake that hit northern Mexico was also reportedly felt in Yuma.

No injuries or damage have been reported from the earthquake.

If you felt the earthquake, you can file a report with the USGS.