Miami Dolphins to set up drive-in theater inside Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins have come up with a unique plan to allow fans to come to their stadium while still social distancing: they're creating a drive-in theater right inside.

The team released plans for using Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for two kinds of theater setups: a drive-in theater inside the stadium, and an open-air theater on the outside of the building.

“It’s a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we’re trying to provide options for everyone where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time," said Tom Garfinkel, vice chairman and CEO of the Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium.

The team plans to showcase movies and classic content from the team's 54-year history, in addition to hosting commencement ceremonies and other events.

The inside of the stadium can accommodate up to 230 cars, while the open-air theater outside can host small groups on the complex's south plaza.

Food and drinks will be available through an online ordering and payment system with delivery service, while restrooms in the stadium will be available for use.

The Dolphins say the experiences will be family-friendly and allow visitors to enjoy entertainment while staying in accordance with social distancing policies.

