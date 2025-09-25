Miami in Gila County hit by destructive flash flooding

The Brief Flash flooding on Thursday caused significant damage in Miami, Arizona, with water rising to car bumpers and forcing the closure of a portion of U.S. 60. The Wild Horses Saloon lost a wall, and a building's roof was also blown off. Residents said this was the worst flooding in at least four years. Cleanup is expected to take several days, but the community is leaning on each other to help with the recovery.



Rain quickly turned to flash flooding in the Miami area Thursday, causing significant damage to homes and businesses.

What they're saying:

Residents said water rose to car bumpers, and thick mud covered West Sullivan Street on Sept. 25.

Residents reported that the severe weather displaced several people and businesses. In one case, a building's roof was blown off. U.S. 60 was completely shut down in both directions due to the water.

People in the area said they've seen flooding before in Miami, but this was likely the worst in at least four years.

The owner of the Wild Horses Saloon, Bill Clemmens, said he got a call saying his entire wall had been blown off.

"It was hard to believe," Clemmens said. "But then I looked and I saw what had happened, that it had just come loose from the concrete, and it fell over."

What's next:

Miami residents said cleanup will take at least a few days, as some roads remain closed. They said neighbors are helping each other with the recovery efforts.