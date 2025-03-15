Michael Anthony Amarillas: Reward offered as Phoenix homicide case grows cold

The Brief As Phoenix Police continue their search for Michael Anthony Amarillas' killer two years later, his family is still seeking closure and justice. Michael was murdered while staying at a sober living facility. No arrests have been made in the case.



Michael Anthony Amarillas was shot and killed two years ago, but as the case grows cold, his family is still seeking closure and justice.

The 45-year-old was murdered while staying at a sober living facility. Left behind are two young daughters, a deeply grieving sister and mother.

"And now we're just learning to live without him," said Michael's mother, Teresa Moreno. "The pain is never going to go away."

The backstory:

Phoenix Police are still looking for Michael's killer, who they say entered his apartment near 35th Avenue and U.S. 60 at 10:22 a.m. March 15, 2023. The suspect shot Michael before running from the scene and leaving in a silver Jeep Gladiator truck.

Two years later, Michael's family still holds out hope that someone knows something and will call Silent Witness.

What we know:

The suspect is described as Hispanic or Native American male, 5'6" to 5'10" tall, 200-240 pounds. He was wearing a white construction helmet at the time of the murder. The Jeep Gladiator had large tires with dark rims, and police say it is between the 2013 to 2023 model years.

What you can do:

"If you saw any little tiny thing, if you think it's not something, it may be something. Give them a call. It's anonymous, nobody will know who it was," said Teresa.

FOX 10 reached out to authorities, learning that no arrests have been made. And although the case remains open, Michael's mother says detectives are getting nowhere, allowing this killer to possibly murder again.

"He should be here with us. It’s not fair that somebody decided to take his life, because you were upset, or whatever they were upset about. It’s not okay. He mattered to us. He came from a loving family," said Michael's sister, Denise Amarillas.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a $2,000 cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment. You can also leave an anonymous tip at silentwitness.org.

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS

Video of the suspect

Map of the crime scene area