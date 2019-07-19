Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world, according to new poll

Although more than two years have passed since the Obamas left the White House, former first lady Michelle Obama remains loved and appreciated throughout the world, according to a new poll.

In fact, she is the most admired woman in the world, according to the latest YouGov poll. Obama dethroned Angelina Jolie, who held the title in last year's poll.

Following Obama are other famous and influential women, the list naming Oprah Winfrey, Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II, Emma Watson and Malala Yousafzai as some of the world's most admired women.

YouGov compiled open-ended nominations throughout 41 countries to create the 2019 list of 20 men and women who were most admired by the world. Panelists were asked: "Thinking about people alive in the world today, which [man or woman] do you most admire?"

The men's list sees Bill Gates at the top spot, with Barack Obama coming in at second place. President Donald Trump makes the list at No. 14, along with other world leaders like Vladmir Putin, Pope Francis and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

YouGov further broke down its list by country. Both Obamas top the list of most admired people in America. President Donald Trump is the second-most admired man in the United States, while Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the second-most admired woman in the United States.

Despite leaving office, the Obamas have remained influential and admired. In 2018, they signed a multi-year deal to produce Netflix films and series. Earlier this year, Netflix announced the first slate of projects produced by Obama's production company, Higher Ground Productions.

Michelle Obama has also hit a personal milestone this past year, with over 10 million copies of her memoir, "Becoming," sold.