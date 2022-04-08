Midnight snack: Hungry Arizona javelina hops into car to eat Cheetos

article

A javelina on the hunt for a midnight snack got a little more than it bargained for when it jumped inside an open car in a small Arizona town.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said a deputy responded to a report on April 6 of a javelina stuck inside a car at a home in Cornville.

"When the Deputy arrived at the scene, there was a Subaru Station Wagon containing a wild javelina stuck inside," the sheriff's office said.

After speaking with neighbors and the owner of the Subaru, the deputy learned that the javelina jumped inside the open hatchback of the car to finish off a bag of Cheetos.

"Can you blame him, who doesn't love a midnight Cheeto snack?" — Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

The javelina's grand entrance into the car shook the Subaru, causing the back hatch to close.

"After licking the Cheeto bag crumb-less, his attempt to exit the vehicle proved to be more cumbersome than entering," the sheriff's office continued.

The javelina tore off part of the dashboard, a portion of the interior passenger door, and knocked the Subaru into neutral, causing it to roll out of the driveway and across the street.

The deputy was able to open the back hatch, allowing the javelina to escape back into the wilderness.

"As a reminder, if you're in the Southwest, you probably already know it's best not to feed javelina," the sheriff's office said. "Yes, it's tempting, but when wild animals are fed by people it draws them into neighborhoods and can create unnecessary conflicts. Please encourage your neighbors not to either."

