Mike Myers' $20 million New York City penthouse hits the market

article

Mike Myers' New York City private-floor penthouse apartment has hit the market.

The "Austin Powers" star, 59, has listed his home for $20 million with Compass Realty. The condominium is located in the coveted West Chelsea neighborhood, just above Highline Park in Manhattan.

"The penthouse is exceptional for the following reasons," Leonard Steinberg, Compass chief evangelist and corporate broker, said in a statement. "It is in mint, move in condition in a prized full service building with Amenities, it has views and windows and light in all four directions, it has two gorgeous terraces AND all of this is on one floor: that is collector quality real estate!"

Myers bought the home in 2017 for $15.35 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to the listing, the single-floor unit has two private elevators. Myers' former home also features two terraces, one with a view of the Hudson River, which connects to a full library with a living area and fireplace.

Exiting the main elevator is an immediate foyer with a wood-burning fireplace, floor-to-ceilings windows with views of the west, east, north and south.

The kitchen is adjoining to the foyer, with custom oak cabinetry and two ovens – convection and speed – as well as a wine fridge for entertaining.

Mike Myers' New York City penthouse's foyer. (Will Ellis / Compass / Fox News)

The condominium has a private full-sized library. (Will Ellis / Compass / Fox News)

The property is approximately 5,700 square feet with an additional 896 square feet of outdoor space and has five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

The owner's bedroom features an en-suite bathroom with heated marble flooring, a wet room with a deep soaking tub, sauna and oversized shower.

The home has five bedrooms with four and a half bathrooms. (Will Ellis / Compass / Fox News)

The owner's suite bathroom has heated marble flooring. (Will Ellis / Compass / Fox News)

Down the hallway from the owner's suite is a private study, or the fifth bedroom, which has access to the second terrace in the penthouse. The home also features a full-sized laundry room.

The building is fully equipped with amenities complete with a 24-hour concierge, private additional storage, bike storage and refrigerated storage for deliveries.

Per the listing, the luxurious condominium was designed by Architectural Digest 100 architect and designer Thomas Juul Hansen.