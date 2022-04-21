Mike Tyson repeatedly punches man aboard plane, TMZ reports

article

Mike Tyson reportedly punched a man aboard an airplane Wednesday night, TMZ reported Thursday.

The former heavyweight champion allegedly punched the man repeatedly after the guy apparently annoyed him, according to TMZ.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. PT as Tyson was scheduled to fly out of San Francisco International Airport to Florida.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Thursday that there were no arrests in the incident and that it was a "mutual altercation," FOX 2 San Francisco reported.

A witness on the plane told TMZ that he and his friend were boarding Tyson's flight and that the boxing legend was initially pleasant with him and other passengers.

The witness told the entertainment media outlet that Tyson took a selfie with him and was patient with his "overly excited" friend, who attempted to talk with Tyson as he sat behind him.

According to TMZ, Tyson, 55, was fed up with the man behind him talking in his ear. Tyson told the individual to relax and when he didn't, the witness told TMZ that's when Tyson began throwing several punches in the man's face.

TMZ obtained two videos from the confrontation. The first video shows the man trying to talk with Tyson, who is facing the opposite the direction. Moments later, the video shows the man hit by Tyson with blood on the side of his head.

A second video shows Tyson standing up from his seat and throwing punches at the guy, who isn't seen in the clip. The witness told TMZ that Tyson walked off the plane seconds after the incident.

The man punched received medical attention and went to the police to address the confrontation, TMZ reported.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to police and JetBlue Thursday for a comment, but has not received a response yet.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.