Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area
6
High Wind Warning
until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz
Wind Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Miracle Hot Springs shuts down 'indefinitely' following 2 deaths

By Haley Chi-Sing
Published 
Travel
FOX News
7b8d9a1b- article

BAKERSFIELD, CA - DECEMBER 01: The mouth of the Kern River along SR 178 at the entrance to the Sequoia National Forest on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 in Bakersfield, CA. People in Bakersfield press the California Department of Water Resources board to br

Expand

Sequoia National Forest's Miracle Hot Springs closed indefinitely Monday after the second death in two years, according to U.S. Forest Service officials. 

A person was found dead on February 17 in one of the Miracle Hot Springs tubs, with another deceased individual found in the same area in October 2022. 

The manner of death was not disclosed. 

"Public safety is of utmost importance to Forest Service officials. With a second death that can be attributed in part to the hot springs, the area will remain closed until a sustainable long-term solution is reached," District Ranger Al Watson said in a statement released. 

The statement said that an area closure order would block access to the hot springs, tubs, and general vicinity.

OREGON'S CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK MISMANAGEMENT PROMPTS FEDS TO CONSIDER TERMINATING CONTRACTS

Sandy Flat Campground, near the Miracle Hot Springs day use area, would remain open to the public and would continue accepting reservations. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Sequoia National Forest for additional comment. 

The hot springs stand at an elevation of 2,300 ft. in Sequoia National Forest. They lie southwest of Lake Isabella and approximately 40 miles northeast of Bakersfield, California, according to the park website. They are managed by the Hot Spring Angels, Kern River Conservancy, and the Forest Service.

The hot springs underwent damage in 2020, with the damage sustained being "relatively minor and cosmetic," according to a statement released at the time. 

Recreation and Law Enforcement staff visited the site at the time to assess the damage. No details as to the particular damage sustained were disclosed. 

Read more of this story from FOX News. 