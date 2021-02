article

Officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office say an 11-year-old boy who was last seen earlier in the afternoon on Feb. 17 has been found safe,

According to earlier statements, Marcus Villegas was last seen leaving home near Wishing Well Drive and Wishing Place in Fort Mohave. He was last seen wearing a bright blue sweatshirt and black pants. He was also carrying a camouflage backpack.