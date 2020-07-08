Missing Apache Junction woman found dead

article

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — An Apache Junction woman reported missing has been found dead, authorities said.

Pinal County Sheriff’s officials said the body of 70-year-old Myra Lewis was located during the afternoon of July 8 after an extensive search and there were no signs of foul play.

Lewis left her home on foot at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and failed to return, triggering a missing person’s alert.

Authorities said Lewis had Alzheimer’s disease and a cognitive impairment.