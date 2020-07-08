Expand / Collapse search

Missing Apache Junction woman found dead

By Associated Press
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Apache Junction
Associated Press
article

Myra Lewis (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — An Apache Junction woman reported missing has been found dead, authorities said.

Pinal County Sheriff’s officials said the body of 70-year-old Myra Lewis was located during the afternoon of July 8 after an extensive search and there were no signs of foul play.

Lewis left her home on foot at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and failed to return, triggering a missing person’s alert.

Authorities said Lewis had Alzheimer’s disease and a cognitive impairment.