Missing Austin woman found dead 4 days after disappearance; husband charged

A woman that went missing in North Austin last week has been found dead, police say.

APD issued a CLEAR Alert for 39-year-old Yolanda Jaimes after responding to the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle for a report of a missing person on Friday, June 24. Jaimes was last seen in that area around 6 a.m. that day.

Following investigation of the scene, police determined foul play may be connected to her disappearance.

Detectives and Crime Scene Specialists found evidence showing significant amounts of blood had been cleaned up, police say.

Travis County Search and Rescue, the Search Dog Network and APD investigators searched multiple locations for Jaimes. Search team members discovered unidentified human remains in an advanced state of decomposition on June 28, according to police.

ADP detectives interviewed Jaimes’ relatives, including her husband, Jose Villa-Denova.

Villa-Denova was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence based on the totality of the investigation to date. He is currently in the Travis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

An autopsy was conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, and the remains were identified as Yolanda Jaimes' on July 1. The cause and manner of her death is pending.

Jaimes' CLEAR Alert was discontinued following this determination. The Missing Persons Unit continues to investigate what led to Jaimes' disappearance and death.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You may remain anonymous.



This case is being investigated as Austin’s 35th homicide of 2022.