Missing Avondale man found dead: PD

Published  November 3, 2025 5:23pm MST
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • Avondale Police say 70-year-old Robert Jones, who was reported missing on Oct. 28, has been found dead.
    • Police say Jones' body was found near the Loop 202 and Buckeye Road.
    • Detectives say foul play is not believed to be a factor in Jones' death.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Avondale Police say a man who was reported missing from the West Valley city almost a week ago has been found dead.

What we know:

According to a statement released on the afternoon of Nov. 3, the body of 70-year-old Robert Jones was found in a farm area near the Loop 202 and Buckeye Road.

Robert Jones (Courtesy: Avondale Police Department)

"At this time, foul play is not believed to be a factor," read a portion of the statement.

The backstory:

Avondale Police officials said Jones was reported missing on Oct. 28, after he left his home in a vehicle.

Detectives said Jones' car was found at a gas station near Buckeye Road and 51st Avenue.

"Video surveillance from the area revealed Mr. Jones parked the vehicle there around 9:30 pm on October 28th, and then was seen walking westbound on foot along W. Buckeye Road," Avondale Police officials wrote on Oct. 29.

A SAFE Alert was once issued for Jones, but that was deactivated on the afternoon of Nov. 3.

What's next:

"The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death," Avondale officials wrote in their Nov. 3 statement.

