Missing Avondale man found dead: PD

The Brief Avondale Police say 70-year-old Robert Jones, who was reported missing on Oct. 28, has been found dead. Police say Jones' body was found near the Loop 202 and Buckeye Road. Detectives say foul play is not believed to be a factor in Jones' death.



Avondale Police say a man who was reported missing from the West Valley city almost a week ago has been found dead.

What we know:

According to a statement released on the afternoon of Nov. 3, the body of 70-year-old Robert Jones was found in a farm area near the Loop 202 and Buckeye Road.

Robert Jones (Courtesy: Avondale Police Department)

"At this time, foul play is not believed to be a factor," read a portion of the statement.

The backstory:

Avondale Police officials said Jones was reported missing on Oct. 28, after he left his home in a vehicle.

Detectives said Jones' car was found at a gas station near Buckeye Road and 51st Avenue.

"Video surveillance from the area revealed Mr. Jones parked the vehicle there around 9:30 pm on October 28th, and then was seen walking westbound on foot along W. Buckeye Road," Avondale Police officials wrote on Oct. 29.

A SAFE Alert was once issued for Jones, but that was deactivated on the afternoon of Nov. 3.

What's next:

"The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death," Avondale officials wrote in their Nov. 3 statement.