Missing Avondale man found dead: PD
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Avondale Police say a man who was reported missing from the West Valley city almost a week ago has been found dead.
What we know:
According to a statement released on the afternoon of Nov. 3, the body of 70-year-old Robert Jones was found in a farm area near the Loop 202 and Buckeye Road.
Robert Jones (Courtesy: Avondale Police Department)
"At this time, foul play is not believed to be a factor," read a portion of the statement.
The backstory:
Avondale Police officials said Jones was reported missing on Oct. 28, after he left his home in a vehicle.
Detectives said Jones' car was found at a gas station near Buckeye Road and 51st Avenue.
"Video surveillance from the area revealed Mr. Jones parked the vehicle there around 9:30 pm on October 28th, and then was seen walking westbound on foot along W. Buckeye Road," Avondale Police officials wrote on Oct. 29.
A SAFE Alert was once issued for Jones, but that was deactivated on the afternoon of Nov. 3.
What's next:
"The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death," Avondale officials wrote in their Nov. 3 statement.